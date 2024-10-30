Fayval Williams is New Finance Minister, Dr. Morris Dixon has Responsibility for Education

Hon. Fayval Williams will assume duties as Minister of Finance and the Public Service, becoming the first female to assume the post.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement while addressing today’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon has been appointed Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

The appointments follow the resignation of Dr. Nigel Clarke, who will assume the post of Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 31.

Additionally, Matthew Samuda will reassume his role as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. Mr. Samuda is slated to be sworn into office today (October 30).

Dr. Holness said the appointments are designed to maintain stability and minimise disruptions in the functioning of the Government “but at the same time, pivot towards a growth-oriented economic policy as well as to prioritise and focus on human capital development”.

He noted that Senior advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister, Alok Jain, who is highly regarded for his financial expertise, will work closely with the newly minted Minister of Finance.

Dr. Holness said the consolidation of the skills portfolio, with the HEART/NSTA Trust and education under one roof, will help to drive the Government’s focus on human capital development and to better integrate technical and vocational skills training in the education system.

He said that Mr. Samuda will continue the significant progress that has been made in the provision of water, and environmental protection.

In her remarks, Minister Williams said she was deeply honoured for the opportunity to serve as Finance Minister.

“The role is one of great responsibility and it comes at a pivotal moment in our country’s journey. We are in a time that continues to demand vision, resilience and a steadfast commitment to building a future that offers both stability and opportunity for all citizens. I assure you I am ready to work tirelessly to continue to make this vision a reality,” she said.

She pledged to prioritise accountability and innovation and to listen closely to the needs and aspirations of the people.

“Our economy, like those across the globe, continues to face challenges, but I see, in those challenges, incredible opportunities to continue to build on the foundation that has been created to [shape] an even more resilient country,” she said, noting that investments will continue to be made in the infrastructure needed for sustainable growth.

For her part, Dr. Morris Dixon said that education is critical in delivering the kind of workforce that can take the country forward.

She said it is important that no child is left behind and is given equal opportunity to be empowered and be a leader.