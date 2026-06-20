Fathers Urged To Be Present In Children’s Lives

Principal Director of the Bureau of Gender Affairs, Sharon Coburn Robinson is encouraging fathers to be actively involved in the lives of their children.

Mrs. Coburn Robinson also noted the importance of “relentless positive male engagement” on a child.

“Relentless doesn’t mean perfect. Relentless means you missed a step yesterday, you show up today. You lost your temper last night, you apologize quickly… So relentless means one per cent more positive engagement than you did yesterday,” she said.

The Principal Director was speaking during the Outstanding Fathers Award Ceremony held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Friday (June 19).

She noted that fathers play a critical role in shaping the values and behaviour of their children through their actions and interactions at home.

“Your son doesn’t learn how to be a man from YouTube. He learns it by watching how you treat his mother… Your engagement, in fact, writes the script that your children or child will live by,” Mrs. Coburn Robinson said.

The Principal Director stated that children who experience consistent engagement from their fathers are more likely to feel secure, valued and affirmed.

Mrs. Coburn Robinson also challenged fathers to focus on making steady improvements in their parenting, noting that lasting legacies are built through everyday acts of presence and support.

“Jamaica needs brave men to engage positively when they’re tired, exhausted, frustrated, when it’s inconvenient, when no one else is watching. Be relentless for the family, for the community, for Jamaica, so you can leave a legacy that is untouchable,” she stated.

Held under the theme ‘Built on Strength and Sacrifice: Honouring Resilience and Commitment’, the ceremony recognised fathers who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to their families and communities.