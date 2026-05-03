Farmers Urged to Treat Agriculture as a Business

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has reiterated the call for farmers to adopt a business-oriented mindset.

He said that modern agriculture must move beyond traditional practices, highlighting the urgent need for farmers to treat agriculture as a structured, profit-driven enterprise.

The Minister, who was speaking at the Caribbean Chemicals Forum 2026 on April 29, at the Kendal Camp and Conference Centre in Manchester, noted that the Government’s ongoing effort to strengthen extension services through farmer field schools, is designed to equip farmers with the skills needed to manage their operations efficiently and profitably.

“These programmes literally carry farmers through a course that teaches agriculture as a business,” he said, noting that they learn skills such as proper record keeping.

“Some of us don’t recognise the level of enterprise we have because we’re not keeping records,” he contended.

“When you know your cost of production, you understand your level of profitability and that is key to sustainability,” the Minister pointed out.

He highlighted the example of a farmer who, after adopting record-keeping practices, gained a clearer understanding of his earnings and inspired his son to consider agriculture as a viable career.

Encouraging farmers to place greater value on training opportunities, he said that the knowledge gained often outweighs material support such as fertilisers and seeds.

The Minister noted that outdated farming methods in a changing climate and economic environment hinder growth, adding that the farmer field school model has already demonstrated success in transforming farming practices across the island.