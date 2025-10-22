Farmers Urged to Harvest Mature Crops Now

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is encouraging farmers across the island to harvest mature crops ahead of tropical storm Melissa, to minimise loss.

In an interview with JIS News, Senior Plant Health and Food Safety Officer with RADA, Francine Webb, said at this time, fields will be in various stages of production.

“If you have crops that are near maturity, especially with your vegetables, you want to make sure you harvest…[to reduce] food-safety challenges. Anything that you have that’s near maturity, you want to be able to take those off and either take to market now or to store them away from any possibility of flood waters,” she said.

Ms. Webb emphasised that food should be properly stored and kept dry.

“Store food in dry raised areas covered securely with tarpaulin, so that these can be sent to market after the event has passed. For bananas and plantains, with the soil already being saturated, these will topple over very quickly. So, you want to prop up the plants as much as you can, so that you can strengthen them for the additional rainfall that we are anticipating,” she said.

Farmers seeking technical advice and further assistance with recovery efforts can reach out to RADA at 876-977-1158 or the nearest parish office.