Farmers Urged to Get Back into Sugar

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, is encouraging local farmers to return to sugar-cane production amid positive growth signals in the sector.

The developments include a US$1-million investment by Pan Caribbean Sugar Company in the mechanisation of the Frome Sugar Factory ahead of the start of the new harvesting season.

In addition, a new company has expressed interest in establishing sugar operations in Jamaica, the Minister indicated.

Minister Green, who was speaking during a tour of the Frome factory in Westmoreland on Wednesday (January 8), said that farmers and manufacturers are currently experiencing the highest sugar prices in decades, making the sector increasingly profitable.

As such, he is optimistic about the industry’s future resurgence.

“I am now saying to farmers, invest in farming and go back into sugar-cane production because (Pan Caribbean) has raised their efficiency, they have looked at the price of cane and now it is profitable,” he noted.

Pan Caribbean has acquired new agricultural and harvesting equipment to modernise operations at the Frome factory.

The investment is part of a broader strategy to ensure the sustainability and resilience of sugar.

Minister Green noted that the expenditure follows an agreement with the Ministry, which provided support to farmers to transport sugar cane to the Frome factory.

“We would have now spoken to [Pan Caribbean] about providing support directly to the farmers in terms of inputs, but more importantly, helping them with the mechanised harvesters they now have so they can become more efficient,” he pointed out.

“So, they are encouraging more farmers to repurpose their field, get back out there, and more than that, they are willing to provide the support,” he added.

He noted that some local farmers are already showing renewed interest in sugar-cane cultivation with requests for leased lands to expand production.

These heightened activities signal positive developments in the sector, he said.

More than 2,500 hectares of sugar cane are ready for harvesting this season, although production has been impacted by Hurricane Beryl and rains associated with Tropical Storm Rafael.

Pan Caribbean’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zudui Zhang, acknowledged the weather-related challenges but noted that the company is determined to move forward.

He underscored that the company is focused on improving production ratios with the new equipment and has indicated that positive results could lead to additional investments.

“We need to join hands together – the [private sector], government, the community and our farmers,” Mr. Zhang said.