Farmers Must Be Front and Centre At Denbigh 71 – Minister Green

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has charged Denbigh organisers to ensure that farmers are “front and centre” at this year’s staging of the annual agricultural, industrial and food show, with activities that cater to their development.

‘Denbigh 71’ will be held from August 1 to 3 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon.

Speaking at the launch at Hi-Pro in White Marl, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 18), Minister Green recommended the forging of partnerships with the Ebony Park Heart Academy and the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) to provide training for the farmers over the three days of the show.

“We must have some training programmes being run throughout Denbigh; structured training initiatives… . If we can do even some short courses, that is what I want to see outside of everything else. Even with the big crowds, all the exhibitors, I want to ensure that our farmers come away from Denbigh 71, really embarking on a new era where they overcome their challenges, where they build their residence, and where they secure for all of us our future,” he said.

Minister Green noted that Denbigh 70, which was scaled down due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl, provided the opportunity to focus on farmers, and this should be continued.

He reminded that initially, the event was going to be cancelled. However, after much dialogue and consideration, the decision was made to put on a one-day Denbigh show instead of the usual three-day showcase.

Minister Green recalled that the turnout at Denbigh 70 was “exceptional”, but it was mainly attended by farmers.

“We had gone back to a Denbigh that catered to our farmers. They came, they got relief, they got training and… I will tell you, I think we unearthed something last year in Denbigh 70 that we cannot lose as we come to Denbigh 71,” he contended.

“So, while we have a wonderful commercial show, at the heart of Denbigh has to be our farmers and ensuring that they leave, not only highlighting their successes but they feel like they have gotten something tangible out of Denbigh, and that is part of our goal,” he added.

Denbigh 71 is being held under the theme ‘A New Era: Overcoming Challenges, Building Resilience, Securing Our Future’.

Organised by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), the event attracts more than 60,000 patrons per year over its three-day staging, where the best of Jamaica’s agricultural production is put on display.