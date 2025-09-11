Farmers in Hayfield, St. Thomas, Benefit From Disaster Risk Management Training

Farmers in Hayfield, St. Thomas, are now better equipped to manage the impacts of disasters, particularly hurricanes, following an interagency training session held on September 9.

The Agriculture Disaster Risk Management training, held at Hayfield Primary and Infant School, formed part of an ongoing series across the six extension areas in the parish.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), in collaboration with the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation and other key stakeholders.

It is part of broader efforts to strengthen agricultural resilience and disaster preparedness across vulnerable rural communities.

Agricultural Land Management Officer at RADA, Monifa Newman, told JIS News that, “With the hurricane season running from June to November, the training sessions focus on building resilience, disaster preparedness, and recovery strategies to safeguard livelihoods.”

“Farmers were equipped with the knowledge and skills to protect crops, livestock, and their equipment during hurricanes, floods, droughts, fire and landslides,” she added,

A key feature of the session was the diverse stakeholder engagement, with each participant offering meaningful perspectives that shaped the conversation.

Presentations were delivered by the Jamaica Fire Brigade, which trained farmers in fire safety and health protection within post-disaster environments, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which provided guidance on hygiene and public health during emergencies.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security highlighted available social safety nets for farmers, while the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation outlined local disaster response protocols.

RADA delivered presentations on crop management, livestock care, and soil conservation practices, equipping farmers with sustainable techniques designed to strengthen agricultural productivity under adverse conditions.

“Farmers also learned about risk assessment, disaster response, and resource management,” Ms. Newman said.

Hayfield is nestled in a section of the Blue Mountain range with only one access road. According to Ms. Newman, the remoteness of the community makes disaster preparedness “even more critical”.

The initiative was also endorsed by Principal of Hayfield Primary, Ucella Ramocan-Stephens, who facilitated student participation as a means of cultivating disaster awareness from an early age.

“The feedback was highly positive, with participants noting that the training has empowered them to be more resilient and less dependent on external support after disasters,” Ms. Newman said.

The Agricultural Disaster Risk Management training initiative is part of RADA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening agricultural resilience, protecting rural livelihoods, and ensuring Jamaica’s food security.