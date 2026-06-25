Farmers in Annotto Bay to Benefit from RADA’s Sustainable Land Management Training

Farmers in and around Annotto Bay, St. Mary, will soon benefit from hands-on training in sustainable farming and land-management practices, through a Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) initiative now being rolled out during the hurricane season.

The project forms part of RADA’s Agriculture Disaster Risk Management (ADRM) programme and includes a demonstration plot showcasing practical measures to help farmers protect their lands from erosion and enhance long-term productivity.

The initiative features demonstrations on the use of live and dead barriers, along with guidance on agronomic practices such as contour farming, conservation tillage, cover cropping and mulching, as well as crop rotation and intercropping.

Details of the project were outlined by Land Management Officer at RADA’s St. Mary office, André Pryce, during a presentation to the St. Mary Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Preparedness, Hazard Mitigation and Safety Committee on Tuesday (June 23).

“This demonstration plot will outline and encourage farmers to cultivate using good agricultural practices and climate-smart agriculture practice,” Mr. Pryce said.

He explained that the site selected in the Agualta Vale district was chosen for its steep hillside terrain, which makes it especially vulnerable to runoff and soil erosion.

Mr. Pryce highlighted that the location, situated close to the roadside, was selected to ensure high visibility for farmers and other agricultural stakeholders travelling between Kingston and St. Mary.

He told JIS News that work on the project is already in progress.

“We have done, so far, 400 metres of dead barriers… that’s a trash barrier… and we’re going back [on a date] in July that will be announced,” he said.

The barriers are intended to slow water runoff, minimise soil loss, and showcase practical, low-cost land management solutions that farmers can readily adopt on their own holdings.

“We are hoping to achieve hands-on information on land management measures so farmers will be able to actually see the importance of good agricultural practices, especially as it relates to sustainable farming,” Mr. Pryce said.

The RADA Officer explained that, rather than being burned, agricultural waste can be repurposed to create effective barriers.

“Not only does it reduce runoff water, but when it breaks down, it adds nutrients to the soil,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pryce advised that RADA has been actively preparing farmers for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season through a series of training sessions conducted across St. Mary.

“For the period we conducted farmer training in climate smart agriculture and disaster risk reduction practices. We completed six ADRM training sessions during the month of May and these would cover drought mitigation and also response before a hurricane and even after,” he informed.

Mr. Pryce emphasised that the training sessions also underscored the importance of proper drainage systems and soil conservation techniques in safeguarding farms against the impacts of extreme weather events.