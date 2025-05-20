Farmers Encouraged To Use Compost To Boost Soil Health And Productivity

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is encouraging more farmers to use organic matter to improve soil health and agricultural sustainability across Jamaica.

Speaking with JIS News, Senior Agricultural Chemist in the Ministry’s Agricultural Land Management Division (ALMD), Kellie-Ann Carrington-Clue, said composted organic materials play a critical role in improving soil health and reducing the reliance on synthetic fertilisers.

“Organic matter refers to the plant and animal residue in the soil that are at various stages of decomposition. It includes kitchen waste like banana peels and ground provision scraps, as well as animal manure such as poultry or pig waste. Once added to the soil, these materials break down slowly, acting as nutrient reservoirs that continuously enrich the soil over time,” she said.

Mrs. Carrington-Clue noted that despite the availability of organic waste, many farmers still rely heavily on synthetic fertilisers, potentially missing out on the broader soil health benefits that organic matter can provide.

These benefits include improved water retention, reduced soil compaction, and the creation of a more favourable environment for beneficial soil microbes and earthworms, which, in turn, help plants absorb nutrients more effectively.

“Adding organic matter not only reduces the need for expensive fertilisers but also supports better root growth and aggregate stability, making soils more resilient to extreme weather conditions like drought and heavy rainfall,” Mrs. Carrington-Clue pointed out.

Farmers are encouraged to contact the Agricultural Land Management Division for more information on the benefits of organic matter and composting techniques.