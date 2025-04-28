Farmers Encouraged to Attend Thank-a-farmer Wellness Fair April 29

Farmers across the country are being invited to Hope Gardens in Kingston for the Thank-A-Farmer Wellness Fair on Tuesday, April 29, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Derron Grant, said this event is part of Farmers’ Month activities.

“This year, we are celebrating our food heroes and the message is to thank a farmer. Whenever you go to buy food, you thank a farmer. For this event, we want to say thanks to the farmer. We will have the Ministry of Health and Wellness doing free tests, including blood pressure tests, blood sugar tests, point of care, cholesterol and nutrition tests. We will also have the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) doing online applicant renewal for passports at a cost,” he said.

More than 700 farmers are expected to attend, with farmers from all parishes transported to the venue by the JAS.

They can expect to spend the day hearing from and interacting with the Ministry’s technical team as well as other ministers of government, including the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining. Hon. Floyd Green.

“We will also have Jamaica Aids Support for Life; they will be doing some tests. We will also have HEART/NSTA Trust, which will be doing manicures, pedicures, facials, barbering, massage – and all free to our farmers. We also have a number of agencies and commercial exhibitors, who will be having giveaways for farmers on that day, to say thanks to them,” Mr. Grant said.

The event, which will last until 4:00 p.m., aims to be fun-filled for the farmers, where appreciation is shown for their contribution to Jamaica’s food security and the economy.

Meanwhile, unregistered farmers can still come to the event and use the opportunity to get registered.

“For those who are walking in, we will have our registration office that will check their registration to verify that they are farmers. If they are not, then the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will be there to register them and take their information. The team from the JAS field service department will also be there to register those farmers because we want to verify who we’re telling thanks and ensuring they are legitimate farmers,” Mr. Grant said.

With lunch and refreshments being provided to farmers through organisers and exhibitors, farmers are expected to simply show up and enjoy the offerings.

“The farmers will have a full day of activities not worrying about how they’re going to get there, what they’re going to eat; they will be treated tomorrow and this is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, our major partner in this event,” Mr. Grant said.