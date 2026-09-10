Farmers and Buyers Urged to Work Together to Disrupt Market for Stolen Produce and Livestock

Farmers, buyers, transport operators, consumers and communities are being urged to work together to disrupt the market for stolen agricultural produce and livestock by Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklyn Witter.

He said the Government’s fight against praedial larceny must go beyond apprehending offenders after a theft has occurred, and focus on preventing the crime, strengthening traceability and protecting farmers’ livelihoods.

Mr. Witter was speaking at the Clarendon Praedial Larceny Farmer Sensitisation Meeting at the Denbigh Showground in the parish on September 9.

He described Jamaican farmers as “the most resilient”, noting that they have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to recover from major shocks to the agricultural sector.

The State Minister pointed out that following two hurricanes that devastated agriculture, farmers were able to rebound and resume production to the extent that they supplied the local market with food and vegetables before the onset of drought. “That is what we call resilience by our farmers,” he said.

However, he cautioned that praedial larceny remains one of the greatest challenges confronting farmers, with the country losing more than $14 billion annually as a result of agricultural theft.

Mr. Witter said the crime is becoming increasingly organised, commercially driven and connected to wider criminal networks, with consequences including disputes, violence, property damage, reduced agricultural production and serious public health risks.

He noted that stolen crops may be harvested shortly after being treated with chemicals and placed on the market before they are safe for consumption, potentially endangering consumers.

The Minister of State said the Government’s response is being guided by five key areas: institutional arrangements, legislative reform, traceability, enforcement and compliance, and public education.

He stressed that no single agency can successfully combat praedial larceny.

Pointing to collaboration among the Ministry, the Praedial Larceny Prevention Coordination Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Veterinary Services Division and Ministry of Health & Wellness, he said this coordination facilitates information sharing, investigations and prosecutions, while allowing authorities to address agricultural theft from the farm through transportation to the point of sale.

Mr. Witter also highlighted legislative changes aimed at strengthening the fight against agricultural theft.

He said major amendments to the Agricultural Produce Act in 2023 increased fines to as much as $3 million and provided for imprisonment of up to three years.

The definition of agricultural produce was also expanded to include livestock, poultry, fish, herbs, spices, bamboo, hemp and mushrooms.

He said related legislative measures, including provisions under the Trespass Act, Lawful Possession of Property Act, Malicious Injuries to Property Act and Country Fires Act, have further strengthened the legal response, while Victim Impact Statements allow farmers to explain to the courts how theft has affected their businesses, families and livelihoods.

Emphasising the importance of traceability, the State Minister urged farmers to make full use of systems designed to establish legitimate ownership and transactions, including the Agricultural Produce Receipt Book System administered through the JAS; the National Animal Identification System, and the Agricultural Business Information System managed by RADA.

He said farmers should keep their records updated, use receipt books when selling produce, properly tag livestock and notify RADA when there are changes in their agricultural activities.

Mr. Witter disclosed that between January and August 2026, authorities recorded 3,622 arrests, 1,270 convictions and 270 reports, while conducting 119,489 farm visits in the fight against praedial larceny.

The Minister of State said specialised training is also being provided to officers assigned to the Agricultural Protection Branch to improve investigations, case preparation and the quality of evidence presented in court.

He urged farmers and community members to report suspicious activities, while calling on buyers, vendors and transport operators to ensure that agricultural produce and livestock are lawfully obtained and properly documented.

“Praedial larceny is everybody’s business. Let us work together so we can overcome this crisis,” Mr. Witter said.