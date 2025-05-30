Farewell Lucheon for Chinese Ambassador (PHOTOS) May 30, 2025 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), presents outgoing Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Chen Daojiang with a token on behalf of the Jamaican people. The exchange took place during a farewell luncheon held in the Ambassador’s honour on Thursday (May 29), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. The Full Story Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Chen Daojiang, share a photo opportunity during a farewell luncheon held in the Ambassador’s honour at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (May 29). Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), greets Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Chen Daojiang, during a farewell luncheon held in the Ambassador’s honour at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (May 29).