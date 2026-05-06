Fare Adjustment Still Under Consideration But Commitment Made Will Be Met – Minister

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says the 16 per cent fare adjustment due to public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators is still under consideration but the commitment made will be met.

The Government approved a 35 per cent fare increase in October 2023; however, only a 19 per cent hike was implemented.

The additional 16 per cent was scheduled for implementation in April 2024; however, due to high inflation, the fare adjustment was not made.

Subsequent adverse economic events, including the passage of Hurricane Melissa led to further delays in the implementation of the increase.

In his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 5), Minister Vaz acknowledged that the PPV sector is under strain due to rising fuel prices as well as the outstanding fare adjustment.

He noted that fuel now accounts for 65 per cent of monthly operating expenses, alongside increasing tolls, insurance, and maintenance costs, threatening the sector’s sustainability.

In this regard, the Minister emphasised that the issue of the fare adjustment is under continued consideration, bearing in mind the effects on inflation, but the commitment made to the PPV sector will be met.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vaz pointed to fleet modernisation, through the updated vehicle age policy; incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles, technical and financial training, and improved parking infrastructure, to address the rising costs facing the sector.

“These interventions aim to balance the needs of operators and commuters, ensuring the continued viability of a sector critical to Jamaica’s mobility, commerce, and economic resilience,” he argued