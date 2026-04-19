FAO and Government of Jamaica Hand Over Fertiliser to Farmers for Hurricane Recovery Support

Farmers across several parishes are set to benefit from fertiliser and planting material, as the Government intensifies recovery efforts through partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, said the intervention forms part of a broader push to restore agricultural production following recent climate-related shocks.

“What we have been earnestly doing is trying to move across the length and breadth of Jamaica to engage our farmers, to support our farmers, and to get them back into production,” the Minister said.

Mr. Green was addressing a handover ceremony held at the Trelawny branch of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) in Hague on Wednesday (April 15).

Approximately 600 bags of fertiliser are being distributed under the initiative, along with seeds for crops including cabbage, carrot, cucumber, sweet pepper, onion, tomato, watermelon and corn.

Minister Green underscored that partnerships remain vital to scaling support to farmers.

“The reality is, to reach as much farmers as possible, we need partners, because the government can’t do everything alone,” he emphasised.

Representative of the FAO in Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize, Dr. Ana Touza, said the intervention forms part of a coordinated recovery response targeting multiple parishes.

“We are handing over approximately 600 fertilizer units across 12 formulations [blends] which will support farmers in reactivating production across six parishes. These inputs are essential at this stage, as farmers work to restore their fields and rebuild their livelihoods,” Dr. Touza stated.

The FAO representative highlighted the importance of collaboration in delivering the intervention.

“RADA has played a central role… in ensuring that these inputs are efficiently delivered to farmers across the affected communities,” she said.

Dr. Touza further indicated that the support forms part of a wider programme aimed at strengthening resilience.

“Today’s handover represents one of the several interventions being advanced by FAO… to support the recovery process and respond to the evolving needs of the sector,” she said, adding that the initiative combines immediate assistance, with long-term planning.