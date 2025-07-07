Family of Justice Winston Anderson Welcomes His Elevation to CCJ Presidency

The family of newly appointed President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Hon. Mr. Justice Winston Anderson, has welcomed his elevation to the region’s highest judicial office.

They note, however, that the appointment came as no surprise, given his extensive legal background and distinguished record of achievement in the field.

Justice Anderson, the first Jamaican judge appointed to the CCJ in 2010, was officially installed as the Court’s President during a swearing-in ceremony at the Jewel Grande Hotel in St. James on Sunday (July 6).

In an interview with JIS News, his children, Dr. Anquan Anderson, Anessa Anderson, and Dr. Aleisha Anderson, expressed their joy at his appointment.

“I can’t express how proud I am of my father. [But] it is something that I’m not surprised [about]… he has achieved because he is just always going higher and doing better,” noted Dr. Aleisha Anderson.

Her sentiments were echoed by her brother, Dr. Anquan Anderson, who described their father as “an exemplary man”.

“He’s done many great things. We sat through, maybe, about an hour listening to his numerous accomplishments all over the region. I’m immensely proud. We’re looking forward to the good work he does and continues to do, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he does next,” Dr. Anderson said.

Meanwhile, Anessa Anderson, who followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming an attorney, expressed pride that he has achieved all he set out to accomplish.

Justice Anderson earned his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of the West Indies (UWI) in 1983 and later completed a PhD at Cambridge University in 1988.

He joined the UWI Faculty of Law in 1988 as a lecturer, and steadily rose through the ranks to become a Professor in 2006.

Whilst at the Faculty, he served as Deputy Dean and Head of Teaching, was seconded as General Counsel to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and later appointed Executive Director of the Caribbean Law Institute Centre (CLIC).

Justice Anderson was elevated to the Bench of the CCJ in June 2010, and later that year became the founding Chairman of the CCJ Academy for Law. He has been called to the Bar in England, Barbados and Jamaica.

Commenting on her father’s accomplishments, Dr. Aleisha Anderson shared that, “watching him progress throughout his career has always made me feel like anything can be achieved”.

“It has really helped, in terms of him just being a role model. He’s really helped me and my siblings feel like we can achieve whatever we put our minds to,” she added.

Dr. Anquan Anderson highlighted his father’s ability to inspire others, along with his steadfast support for his children and their own academic pursuits.

“He’s always been there for us, no matter in what capacity… and he made it really easy for us to become as great as we can be. He’s… shown us that no matter how far we get, there’s still another step that we can take,” he explained, adding that following Justice Anderson’s appointment, “I’m a bit more inspired”.

Meanwhile, Anessa Anderson emphasised, “he’s reminded us that no dream is too big”.