Families, Communities Urged to Take Care of Senior Citizens

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is imploring families and communities to take responsibility for the care of senior citizens.

He urged families not to abandon their older relatives in hospitals or alone at home.

“You were given birth by someone; you were cared for by someone and if that someone is alive, whether blood relative, parent or guardian, look out for them and provide them with the support they need,” he said.

Community members are encouraged to embrace shared responsibility and look out for their lonely, elderly neighbours.

“Be there for them, give them advice, help them to keep active with a conversation or a backyard garden, a visit or dinner – that’s what community is about,” he appealed.

The Minister was addressing the reopening of the renovated Craighead Health Centre in Manchester on Thursday (July 9).

His appeal comes as Jamaica is experiencing a demographic shift with a shrinking youth cohort and a growing population of older persons.

Dr. Tufton noted that there are 375,000 Jamaicans over age 60, and by 2030, the number will reach over 400,000.

“That’s an increasing number. With fewer children being born, we have more older people who live in communities like Craighead and many of them live on their own because children are gone,” he said.

He cited loneliness and lack of a support system as a major factor affecting this important demographic and noted that health centres with nurses and community health aides play a critical role in providing that much-needed support.

Dr. Tufton said that the Government is ensuring that these facilities are equipped with disability access, proper bathrooms, air-conditioning and can receive visits from community health aides.

Gloria Leslie Walters, a returned resident, had high praises for the work done at the health centre.

She said that during her years overseas, her parents and relatives were well taken care of by the team at the clinic.

She noted that as a senior citizen, she recognises the value of access to quality healthcare and on her return to the island in 2018, she set up a small training centre for nurses.

“We need nurses to look after our ageing population, some of them don’t have any relatives. I am proud to be a Jamaican, I love Jamaica and I want to spend my latter years here and to contribute to this country. It is the best country in the world and there are lots of people in England in the ageing population who would love to come to Jamaica, but we need a few more nurses to look after them in their homes,” Mrs. Walters said.