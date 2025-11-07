Falmouth Residents Receive Care Packages, Free Health Checks

Residents from Hague, Zion and surrounding communities in Falmouth received care packages and free health services at a post-hurricane Melissa support project held at the William Knibb Memorial High School in the Trelawny capital on Wednesday (November 5).

The initiative was spearheaded by the For Your Image Consultancy Group (FYI) and Friends, which includes corporate sponsors and volunteers from the diaspora.

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) provided support in ensuring that the day’s activities went smoothly.

Approximately 500 packages containing food items, toiletries, and other essential supplies, were distributed to residents on the day.

Representatives from St. John Ambulance Jamaica were on hand to conduct health checks, and through generators provided by Roklan Power and free Wi-Fi access, persons were able to charge their phones to connect with loved ones.

Speaking with JIS News, Principal of William Knibb Memorial High, Linvern Wright, said he was pleased that the institution was able to host the event, despite severe damage to the school plant due to the hurricane.

“Well, it’s a community school, and we want to thank FYI and Friends on behalf of the community. We are at one in terms of the devastation, and we really want to try to be at one in pulling each other up,” he said.

Hague resident, Idolyn Stewart, expressed gratitude for the health services provided. “I did a blood pressure check-up. It was a little high and I got some tablets. I’m grateful to God for everything,” she said.

With no electricity since the hurricane’s passage on October 28, Petagaye Ferguson from Zion welcomed the opportunity to power up her phone and speak with family members who live in other parishes.

“My mom is in Clarendon and dad is in Westmoreland. Even those who aren’t my family, I’m going to try to reach out to see if they are safe,” she said.

General Manager of FYI, Paula Pinnock, told JIS News that the humanitarian event will be the first of many in Trelawny.

“We’ve seen the images; we saw the devastation and we wanted to do something so we’ve adopted Trelawny. We’re going to be in Trelawny, not just once, but as many times as possible,” she pledged.

Omar Wright from JN Foundation, which was among the Friends that sponsored the event, said that the entity will be generating support to help other parishes in dire need of assistance.

Over the next three months, the JN Foundation plans on targeting early-childhood institutions, registered community-based organisations and places of safety in the parishes that are most affected.

Additional sponsors of the initiative included Hyundai Jamaica, Digicel Foundation, Purity Bakery and PureWater.