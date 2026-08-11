Falmouth Hospital to Benefit from Proceeds of Sandals Foundation Challenge

Proceeds from the Sandals Foundation Island Challenge – Jamaica 2026, which was launched today (August 11), will assist in providing essential medical equipment for the paediatric and neonatal units at Falmouth Public General Hospital, in Trelawny.

Speaking at the ceremony, held at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, commended the Sandals Foundation for its contribution to communities across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, noting its response to the island following Hurricane Melissa.

“I want to particularly signal our appreciation from a government point of view, first of all, and then…from the wider communities, especially those communities that have been impacted directly by the efforts of the Foundation,” he said.

Participants in the Sandals Foundation Island Challenge will kayak through crystal waters, traverse scenic coastal routes, trek through Jamaica’s breathtaking landscapes and take on a range of exciting challenges, including hikes and additional activities at Mystic Mountain.

Minister Bartlett also acknowledged the Foundation’s efforts to mobilise assistance for Jamaica, despite many of its workers being affected by the hurricane.

“Because at a time when many of your workers…were dealing with damage to their homes and had difficulties negotiating the many areas of concern, you were there,” he said.

“You were busy soliciting support and bringing partnerships from all across the world to respond to Jamaica,” he added.

Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke, said the Island Challenge, now in its fourth year, is being held in Jamaica for the first time and forms part of the Foundation’s longstanding commitment to health and wellness.

“It’s very special for us, our fourth year of the Island Challenge and finally coming home to Jamaica,” she said.

“Sandals Foundation for the past 17 years has been committed to health and wellness. We recognise that if you do not have your health, you have nothing else,” Ms. Clarke added.

She noted that more than 400,000 people have benefited from the Foundation’s programmes, including initiatives in dental and eye care, cancer screening, community clinics and public hospitals.

Ms. Clarke said the Foundation’s paediatric health work also includes a partnership with the Caribbean Sick Kids Programme, through which Can$1million has been invested in addressing paediatric cancers and blood disorders.

“To date, over 800 cases of paediatric cancer have been consulted on, and we have more than 100,000 babies in the sickle cell data,” she said.

She said the Island Challenge has become a major fundraising initiative for paediatric and neonatal equipment across the Caribbean, with the Foundation meeting or exceeding its £100,000 target in each of the three previous participating islands.

Ms. Clarke said the equipment donated through the initiative is already benefiting children across the region, with close to 2,000 babies being treated annually in the three islands where the challenge was previously held.

For her part, Consultant Paediatrician at Falmouth Public General Hospital, Dr. Kerry Ann McKenzie, said the facility’s paediatric unit was severely affected by Hurricane Melissa, resulting in the loss of critical equipment.

“We lost everything, every incubator, every monitor, every bed except one,” she said.

Dr. McKenzie said that despite the devastation, the hospital’s medical team has remained committed to providing care, with the paediatric unit currently operating from a single bed in the Accident and Emergency Department.

She said the equipment to be provided through the Island Challenge will be particularly important to the hospital’s efforts to care for critically ill children and newborns.

“So once they get to us, that equipment will be unpacked and used for the critically ill neonates that we take care of on a day-to-day basis,” she said.

Dr. McKenzie said the equipment will go directly to the bedside, enabling doctors to better monitor and care for young patients.

“Every single piece that this challenge will donate will directly impact and improve the standard of care we’re able to offer the paediatric population of Falmouth and its surrounding environments,” she said.

She thanked the runners, hikers, donors and partners supporting the initiative, noting the difference their contributions will make to children and families accessing care at the hospital.

“You’re not just raising funds, you’re giving our children a lifeline, a fighting chance,” Dr. McKenzie said.