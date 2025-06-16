Falmouth Health Centre to Be Expanded

The Falmouth Health Centre in Trelawny is to be expanded as part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Operation Refresh initiative.

This was stated by Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a press briefing at the Centre on Friday (June 13).

“This facility needs more space. Everybody’s just crammed together. The demands [of the facility] have grown and the space has not expanded with it,” the Minister pointed out.

“So, what I envision happening is that we’re going to find a way to create more space, which means a design that would see more buildout, which is why I’m saying one of the things we may have to look at is to relocate the administrative block somewhere else,” Dr. Tufton outlined.

The Minister said the Centre could go up a floor and the administrative block used as more space for clinical services.

“Secondly, it needs a more comfortable wait [area] and what that means; people need to feel cool in their environment – [they need] air conditioning; we have that in other rooms, but not in the waiting area,” he noted.

Works will also include the installation of solar panels, improvement of the facility’s kitchenette, and installation of a water-catchment system.

He also indicated that the Health Centre will be evaluated by the technical team at the Ministry to identify any further needs as part of the improvement efforts.

The Minister further added that other health centres in the parish are also to benefit from the initiative.

“In terms of Operation Refresh, we have three health centres in the parish that are approved – Low River, Troy and Bounty Hall. Work will be done to upgrade those facilities,” Dr. Tufton indicated.

“We are now looking at Wakefield, Duncans and Wait-A-Bit. Also in short order, I’m told we’ll be reopening Jacksontown, which has already benefited under the programme. So, there are a number of health centres that are in line to benefit,” he added.

Operation Refresh is a $1-billion initiative launched by the Government last year to enhance the aesthetic appeal, functionality, and overall experience of selected health centres nationwide.

The initiative involves collaboration with the National Health Fund (NHF) and the Regional Health Authorities.