Falmouth Gets Field Hospital

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the rapid establishment of a fully equipped Spanish field hospital on the grounds of the Falmouth Public General Hospital in Trelawny, represents a major milestone in the Government’s health response following the recent passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Dr. Tufton said the facility was established through collaboration among the Governments of Jamaica and Spain, and the European Union (EU), with coordination from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).

“We are pleased that we are able to mount our second field hospital in less than eight days in response to Hurricane Melissa, a category five storm that has caused significant pain, frustration, fatigue, and even death. Our first priority is to save lives and to ensure that those who are injured or ill have access to proper medical care,” he stated

The Minister was speaking during the deployment ceremony for the facility on Friday (November 7).

Dr. Tufton informed that the field hospital will provide a wide range of services equivalent to those offered at Falmouth Hospital prior to the hurricane, including emergency care, surgery, obstetrics, paediatrics, traumatology, physiotherapy, psychology, radiology, and laboratory services.

“Within another day or so, we will have a fully equipped integrated hospital that will be self-sufficient and capable of operating independently,” Dr. Tufton noted, while thanking the Spanish team for their swift deployment and the local health workers for their continued dedication despite personal losses.

For his part, Spanish Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency José María Fernández López de Turiso, commended the strong partnership between both countries and the collaborative effort to restore essential healthcare services in the region.

“This is a hospital where Jamaican and Spanish professionals will work hand in hand for the benefit of the local population. It’s an example of cooperation and a reflection of the strong friendship between Jamaica and Spain,” the Ambassador said.

He explained that the hospital, which can operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is fully self-sufficient, equipped with inpatient facilities for up to 24 persons, and capable of treating about 200 people daily, including performing major and minor surgeries.

“The healthcare provided here will be completely free for the population,” he emphasized, noting that the initiative also has the support of the European Union, which contributed to the transport and logistical costs associated with the project.

European Union Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, said the deployment of the field hospital underscores the EU’s ongoing commitment to Jamaica and its people.

“We are working very closely together as team Europe. Our role as the European Union is to be an enabler, to channel aid, create air bridges, and ensure that equipment and assistance arrive in Jamaica in the shortest possible time,” Dr. Askola said.

She paid tribute to the Spanish medical and technical professionals and PAHO team members working in the field, describing them as “the ones doing the work that none of us could do”.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the EU’s solidarity with Jamaica as the nation recovers.

“This year, we are celebrating 50 years of partnership with Jamaica. We are in it 100 per cent, and our partnership will be more resilient and stronger than ever before,” Dr. Askola noted.

Meanwhile, PAHO/WHO Country Representative, Ian Stein, said the deployment highlights “the unwavering spirit of collaboration and solidarity that defines our global health community.”

“Your arrival is more than a logistical milestone; it’s a deeply meaningful moment for all of us involved in the response to Hurricane Melissa. This deployment reflects Spain’s commitment to global health and the strength of the systems we’ve built together to respond when help is needed most,” Mr. Stein said.

He commended the Government for its leadership and expressed appreciation for the unity displayed among local, regional, and international partners.

“It is through this unity that we will recover, rebuild, and strengthen our resilience for the future,” Mr. Stein said.