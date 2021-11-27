JIS News
Fallen Officers Honored

November 27, 2021
Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson (left), interacts with little Danella Williams, daughter of late police constable, Dane Williams. Occasion was a luncheon to honour fallen officers, held at the Office of the Commissioner in St. Andrew on Tuesday (November 23).
