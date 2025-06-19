Facilities at Black River Fishing Beach Upgraded

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, on Wednesday (June 18), officially opened the $3-million gear shed and bathroom facilities at the Black River Fishing Beach in St. Elizabeth.

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) spearheaded the initiative that forms part of a broader national initiative to rehabilitate fishing beaches and enhance the livelihoods of Jamaica’s fisherfolk.

The renovations included repairs to the gear shed, the bathroom facilities, improvements to the sewer lines and sewerage system, and the installation of solar-powered lighting to bolster safety and security on the beach.

“It is a great improvement from where it was. This is something that was needed for a long time, and the fishers have been saying that we have to help them and upgrade their facilities, so they can continue to do what they love,” Mr. Green said.

He added that the upgrades are not limited to fishers but will also benefit vendors and other operators of the market.

Moreover, Mr. Green said plans are already in motion to refurbish the fish market and restore running water access by settling outstanding arrears and reconnecting to the water system.

These improvements are intended to create a more efficient and sanitary environment for the sale and handling of fish, said the Minister.

In the meantime, the Minister pointed out that the Black River project is just one of six fishing beaches currently undergoing similar upgrades. In fact, he noted that work is actively progressing in Clarendon and St. Mary.

Mr. Green said the NFA has been another key development, noting that staff numbers had increased from about 120 to over 300 personnel that are dedicated to the fisheries sector.

He said the Ministry has promoted long-line fishing techniques that allow fishers to venture farther offshore in pursuit of pelagic species, and to support these efforts, nine Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) are being deployed to attract those species and make them easier to catch.

“So, what we’re doing is providing the training because what we have to recognise is that nowadays we have to do fishing a little differently. We all know that our near-shore fish have been depleted, so you have to go farther out, and we want to help you in that regard,” Mr. Green explained.

The fishers at the Black River Fishing Beach, such as veteran fisherman, Rudolph Jones, welcomed the upgrades.

He told JIS News that the previous gear shed was inadequate and could not provide cover during rainfall.

Another fisherman, Oneil Daley, said he is particularly fond of the lighting and storage units that better serve the fishers.

“This new shed is welcomed [and] bless up the team from the Ministry,” Mr. Daley added.