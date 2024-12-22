Expectant Mothers urged to seek Prenatal Care

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton is appealing for pregnant women to visit health centres for the necessary prenatal checks, to ensure the best outcomes for mother and baby.

Dr. Tufton said he was concerned with statistics, which show that Jamaica’s maternal mortality rate has increased.

“Some of that may have been due to COVID, some are linked to things like the significant rate of NCDs (Non-Communicable Diseases) such as hypertension and diabetics, and they create more complicated pregnancies,” the Minister said.

He was speaking with the media during a recent tour of the Spanish Town Hospital, in St. Catherine.

Dr. Tufton stressed that visits to health facilities, are a crucial way of preventing mortality for women, and their newborn.

“Encourage expectant mothers and their families to have a regime of visitation and treatment, leading up to the delivery of a child,” he said.

Recently, expectant, and new mothers have been provided with additional support through the ‘Best for Mommy and Baby’ educational booklet.

The booklet provides expectant and new mothers with additional support to ensure safe pregnancies and proper care for their babies.

It includes comprehensive information on best practices for antenatal, postnatal and newborn care, including mother’s pre-birth testing, mother and baby’s nutrition, warning signs during pregnancy, and immunisation.

Best for Mommy and Baby is an initiative of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) and falls under its ‘Good Health Begins At Home’ programme, which aims to sensitise and educate parents and caregivers to best practices in establishing a solid foundation for their children’s health and wellness.