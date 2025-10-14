Expansion of Savanna-La-Mar Hospital at Procurement Stage

Work is advanced to facilitate expansion and upgrading works at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland.

Providing an update during a recent press briefing at the S Hotel in Montego Bay, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the project, which includes expansion of the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department and improvements to other critical areas, has now reached the procurement stage.

“We’re in the final stages of the full costing, and the intention, once that is done, is to go to market [for a contractor],” he pointed out.

Dr. Tufton said that the planned expansion will help to ease overcrowding and improve patient care.

The project will start with the A&E Department, which will have a diagnostic area, a laboratory, and additional space.

“Then, the A&E area on the old building will provide more opportunities for a few additional bed spaces; then we’ll build out from there,” Dr. Tufton said.

He informed that the hospital’s sewerage system will also be overhauled.

He noted that qualified engineers have been engaged to design a new system using modern technology to ensure reliability.

“The bid documents are out; they’re likely to be considered starting in a week or two, and hopefully, we’ll have an appropriate provider of that service before the end of this year,” he added.

Turning to developments in Hanover, Dr. Tufton reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to improving services at the Noel Holmes Hospital.

“We had committed to a new minor operating theatre,” he said.