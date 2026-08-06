Expansion of May Pen Hospital Progresses on Schedule

Expansion of the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon is progressing on schedule and is expected to significantly enhance healthcare delivery in the parish and neighbouring ones when completed next year.

Providing an update following a high-level tour of the facility on August 5, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the approximately 10,000-square-foot expansion project is advancing smoothly and will provide additional clinical space, specialty services and increased bed capacity to better serve residents.

“Based on what I’ve seen, this facility is on track and the work is going very smoothly,” Dr. Tufton said.

He explained that the new facility will feature additional consultation rooms, expanded laboratory services, digital X-ray and mammography services, as well as a minor operating theatre capable of performing day surgeries.

He noted that relocating some services to the new building will free up space in the main hospital, allowing the institution’s bed capacity to increase from approximately 155 to about 200 beds.

The Minister added that the expansion will also require more than 180 additional personnel, including doctors, nurses, specialists, administrators and support staff, further strengthening healthcare delivery across the parish.

Describing the project as part of the Government’s wider transformation of Jamaica’s health infrastructure, Dr. Tufton said major hospital and health centre developments are under way across the island.

He pointed to ongoing projects at Spanish Town Hospital, the University Hospital of the West Indies, Cornwall Regional Hospital and the Western Child and Adolescent Hospital, while noting that additional health centres are also planned for May Pen East and May Pen West.

The Minister stressed that modern infrastructure must be matched by compassionate service delivery. He said the Ministry is strengthening its accountability framework to ensure healthcare workers continue to provide patient-centred care while also improving staff welfare.

Dr. Tufton also appealed to Jamaicans to play their part by supporting relatives who require long-term care, noting that many hospital beds are occupied by social cases, placing additional pressure on the healthcare system. “Buildings alone don’t improve service provision. It is how people treat people that makes the difference,” he emphasised.

Senior Medical Officer at May Pen Hospital, Dr. Curtis A. Pryce, said the expansion will substantially improve the quality and efficiency of services offered at the institution.

He noted that the additional diagnostic services, expanded treatment capacity and enhanced facilities for managing chronic diseases and cancer will reduce waiting times, improve patient flow and benefit not only residents of Clarendon but also patients from surrounding parishes. “This project is going to add significant quality to our institution,” Dr. Pryce said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Clarendon Central, Hon. Donovan Williams, welcomed the development, describing improved healthcare as an important driver of economic growth within the parish. He said the project will reduce waiting times, create employment opportunities and strengthen commercial activity.

Chairman of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Michael Stern, also hailed the expansion, noting that it will address long-standing space constraints, improve patient processing, increase the number of surgeries that can be performed and enhance overall efficiency at the hospital.

Mr. Stern said patients will experience faster access to care once the project is completed.