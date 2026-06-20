Expansion By Riu Hotels And Resorts Reflects Confidence In Country’s Future – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says RIU Hotels and Resorts’ ongoing expansion in Jamaica over the past 25 years reflects growing international confidence in the country’s future and its ability to attract investment, talent and opportunity.

While addressing RIU Jamaica’s 25th Anniversary Celebration at RIU Montego Bay in St. James on Thursday (June 18), Dr. Holness said the Spanish hotel chain’s growth from a single property in Negril in 2001 to seven hotels across the island demonstrates the importance of creating a nation where people choose to visit, invest and build their futures.

“When RIU opened its first hotel in Negril, it was doing more than building rooms. It was expressing confidence in Jamaica. Every subsequent investment has reaffirmed that confidence,” the Prime Minister stated.

Dr. Holness argued that countries are increasingly competing for visitors, businesses, investment and talent, noting that Jamaica must continue strengthening the qualities that make it a destination of choice.

“Whatever we do, Jamaica must become and continue to be a destination of choice,” he underscored.

Dr. Holness, in congratulating RIU on its milestone anniversary, said the company’s continued success demonstrates the benefits that arise when international investors and local stakeholders work together to create opportunities for growth and development.

“The confidence that RIU showed in Jamaica 25 years ago has been rewarded. And the confidence that Jamaica has placed in RIU has also been rewarded,” the Prime Minister said.

He thanked the RIU family for its long-standing partnership and investment in Jamaica and expressed confidence in the company’s continued contribution to the country’s development.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, highlighted RIU’s significant contribution to Jamaica’s tourism industry, noting that the company has invested more than US$750 million in Jamaica since opening RIU Palace Tropical Bay in Negril 25 years ago.

The Minister noted that RIU was the first Spanish hotel chain to make Jamaica a principal destination for its Caribbean expansion and has since grown into one of the country’s largest tourism investors and employers.

“Who knew back in 2001 when the RIU Palace Tropical Bay was opened in Negril that we were witnessing the dawn of a renaissance?” Mr. Bartlett said.

He pointed out that the company’s steady expansion from a single resort to seven hotels across Jamaica demonstrates sustained confidence in the country’s tourism product.

Mr. Bartlett commended RIU for its support of employees and communities following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, describing the company’s response as exemplary.

For his part, Managing Director of RIU Hotels and Resorts, Mr. Joan Trian Riu, outlined the company’s contribution to Jamaica over the past quarter century.

Today, RIU operates seven hotels across the island with more than 4,200 rooms and welcomes approximately 500,000 guests annually.

Mr. Trian Riu disclosed that over the last five years the company contributed more than $14.3 billion in taxes and social security payments, paid approximately $12 billion in salaries and spent $66 billion with Jamaican suppliers.

Mr. Trian Riu further noted that 99 per cent of the company’s workforce is Jamaican, crediting employees for helping to create lasting relationships with guests and surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Spain to Jamaica, His Excellency José María Fernández López de Turiso, said RIU’s decision to invest in Jamaica 25 years ago reflected confidence in the country’s potential and helped strengthen economic ties between Jamaica and Spain.

“Twenty-five years ago, RIU made an important decision which demanded vision, trust and confidence. It believed in Jamaica’s extraordinary potential and to become part of it,” Ambassador Fernández López de Turiso said.

He noted that Spanish companies have become among Jamaica’s strongest investment partners and reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to strengthening relations with the island.

“What RIU did with the workers during that period is not only exemplary but is worthy of emulation across the spectrum of tourism in the world,” he said.