Expansion and Upgrade of Labs in Technical High Schools

Government is currently undertaking the expansion and upgrade of laboratory facilities in technical high schools across Jamaica.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said this move will address years of neglect in technical education.

She was addressing day one (April 22) of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) Education Conference 2025, being held at Ocean Coral Spring in Trelawny.

“What we’ve done is to, through HEART/NSTA Trust, develop labs for our 14 schools. In fact, we are in the process of finalising what lab each school will have,” Dr. Morris Dixon outlined.

She added that these labs will be equipped with the necessary technology and tools to prepare “our youth” for a technologically driven future.

In the meantime, Dr. Morris Dixon indicated that the Ministry is partnering with Starlink to utilise satellite technology to bring high-speed internet to schools across the country, particularly those in the rural areas.

“The goal is to be able to have Wi-Fi across the entire school campus in Jamaica, and so, that’s what we’re working on during this year. So, several schools have gotten it, and more will be getting it throughout the course of this year,” the Minister pointed out.

Moreover, the Government is investing heavily in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, the Minister said.

Senator Morris Dixon noted that six new STEM schools will be constructed and outfitted with cutting-edge laboratories and equipment, adding that these institutions will be inclusive and welcoming of students from diverse academic backgrounds and not just those who are excelling in maths or science.

“Our goal is simple – every child, every teacher, every school digitally empowered,” the Minister said.

The three-day conference is being held under the theme: ‘Innovations in Education Technology: The Imperative of Change’.

It calls on educators to embrace advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), smart classrooms, and data-driven instructions. These tools are no longer futuristic concepts but essential components for unlocking student potential and driving Jamaica towards a knowledge-based economy.

Day one of the event included plenary discussions on AI-enhanced reading strategies and smart-board training.