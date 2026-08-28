EXIM MSME Facility Disburses $630.9M in 2025

The National Export-Import Bank (EXIM) Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Facility approved financing for 28 enterprises in 2025, with total disbursements amounting to approximately $630.9 million.

This information is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2025.

“The facility continued to experience strong demand, with the programme remaining oversubscribed,” the PIOJ said.

In addition, measures aimed at improving access to financing through non-traditional collateral arrangements were prioritised.

The report noted that the National Security Interests in Personal Property (NSIPP) Registry facilitated 21,460 loans in 2025, including 1,570 issued to MSMEs.

Meanwhile, support for MSMEs’ participation in economic activity was further strengthened through initiatives designed to improve market access and enhance procurement readiness.

The PIOJ noted that implementation of the Public Procurement (Set Asides) Order continued, supported by capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing MSMEs’ ability to prepare and submit bids for government contracts.

“These interventions were intended to increase MSME participation in public procurement opportunities and support enterprise expansion,” the report said.

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce also continued implementation of Phase Two of the MSME Business Roadshow series, which expanded to five parishes in 2025.

Approximately 830 MSMEs participated in the initiative, accessing information on financing, business development, export support and other enterprise services.

“In addition, 50 micro and small enterprises received grant assistance totalling $9 million through the Business Pitch Competition component and benefited from capacity-building and business development support aimed at strengthening growth and export readiness,” the report stated.