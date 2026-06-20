Exhibition Highlights Achievements Of Schools Participating In National School Garden Project

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information hosted the National School Garden Grand Exhibition 2026 at the José Martí Technical High School in St. Catherine, on Thursday (June 18), bringing together students, teachers and education stakeholders.

It also celebrated the achievements of schools participating in the National School Garden Project. Held under the theme ‘From the Farm to the Table’, the event highlighted the importance of sustainable agriculture, healthy eating and practical learning experiences for students.

The exhibition featured displays from participating institutions across the island, recognition of outstanding projects and presentations showcasing the impact of school gardens on nutrition and agricultural education. Scores of schools received top awards, while several regions were recognised for their commitment to promoting agriculture and food production among students.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kasan Troupe, Deputy Chief Education Officer for Core Curriculum and Support Services, Dr. Winnie Berry, said the initiative represents the Ministry’s commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles, strengthening food security and equipping students with practical skills for lifelong success.

She noted that the project has recorded significant growth since its inception in 2024, when it began with an investment of $10 million and 23 schools.

According to Dr. Berry, the programme is now in its third phase with an investment of $30 million and benefiting 79 schools across Jamaica, with 56 institutions represented at the exhibition. She said the participation of early-childhood, primary, special education and secondary schools demonstrates the Ministry’s determination to ensure that every learner has access to meaningful agricultural experiences.

Dr. Berry emphasised that the National School Garden Project was intentionally designed to be sustainable and not merely a showcase activity. She explained that schools are engaged in container gardening, hydroponics, vegetable and herb cultivation, poultry rearing, apiculture and other innovative agricultural practices, aimed at making school gardens an integral part of learning and school life.

She pointed out that the project exemplifies authentic Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), providing opportunities for students to apply scientific concepts, develop technical competencies, solve real-world problems and cultivate entrepreneurial thinking.

Dr. Berry commended the administration of José Martí Technical High School for hosting the event, noting that the project aligns with the institution’s mandate to prepare students for productive participation in Jamaica’s workforce and economy.

The Deputy Chief Education Officer also underscored the role of the initiative in supporting the National School Nutrition Policy and Standards, which seeks to address childhood obesity and the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases among young people.

She noted that when students plant, nurture, harvest and consume their own produce, they develop a deeper appreciation for healthy foods and learn first-hand how nutritious eating contributes to overall well-being.

She said the project advances the country’s goal of achieving food and nutrition security by exposing students to modern and sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr. Berry praised the technical and vocational education officers, school principals, teachers, school garden committees, community stakeholders and partner agencies, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, for their contributions to the initiative.

She also expressed gratitude to sponsors, including the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, Sagicor Jamaica and Wisynco Group Limited.

Dr. Berry encouraged students to embrace the opportunities provided by the programme and urged them to become ambassadors for healthy living and sustainable development, reminding them of the project’s guiding message: ‘Eat what you grow and grow what you eat’.