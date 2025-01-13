Exercise Event Horizon Shows Partnerships Among Nations to Foster Regional Peace and Security – JDF Head

Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, says the multinational, multiagency and multi-domain Exercise Event Horizon 2025 is a demonstration of partnerships among nations to foster regional peace and security.

Exercise Event Horizon is a high-level validation programme designed to simulate real-world threats or disasters in a controlled environment.

It provides participating nations and agencies with the opportunity to test their readiness, coordination, and operational capabilities.

“This year’s iteration is not merely an exercise of military and other security institutional capability but it is also a demonstration of the enduring partnerships we have built across borders, agencies, and domains,” Vice Admiral Wemyss-Gorman said.

She was addressing the opening ceremony for the third staging of Exercise Event Horizon 2025 on the recreational lawns of the Bank of Jamaica, downtown Kingston, on January 13.

“It is an opportunity for us to hone our skills, improve our interoperability and strengthen the bonds of trust and collaboration essential to confronting the evolving challenges of our region’s stability. This year’s exercise will test our ability to respond collectively and effectively to real-world scenarios, ensuring that we remain ready to protect our respective countries,” Vice Admiral Wemyss-Gorman said.

She noted that the Exercise serves as a reminder that security is not the responsibility of one nation or one institution but it is a shared duty.

The Chief of Defence Staff urged each participant to approach the Exercise with the utmost discipline, professionalism, and commitment.

“Embrace the challenges ahead, learn from one another and contribute to the spirit of partnership that defines this exercise,” she said.

She commended those who have worked tirelessly to make the Exercise a reality.

“Your efforts are a testament to the strength and dedication of our defence and security institutions,” she added.

For his part, Brigade Commander, Maritime Air and Cyber Command and Officer Scheduling the Exercise, Brigadier Elon Clarke, said the cyber element of the exercise will be conducted simultaneously across several participating countries.

“Over the next two weeks we will engage in rigorous training scenarios designed to test and refine our capabilities. These scenarios are not mere simulations; they represent real-world challenges that demand coordination, innovation and decisive action,” he said.

A key feature of the ceremony was a Sail and Fly Past of maritime and aerial assets at the Kingston Waterfront.

Exercise Event Horizon 2025 will see the participation of 14 nations, 33 agencies, 11 aircraft, nine surface assets, 43 planned key events and more than 500 exercise participants.

The third staging of the Exercise coincides with the sixth anniversary of the Maritime Air and Cyber Command.

The exercise will run from January 12 to 26 and will feature several activities that will take place in Jamaica, The Cayman Islands and offshore Haiti.