Executives of Mastercard International Call on Minister Charles Jr. (PHOTOS) June 11, 2025

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), listens as Senior Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean Region, MasterCard International, Jaciguara Shibao (left), makes a comment during a courtesy call at the Ministry's North Street offices in Kingston on June 11. Others from (second left) are Director, Government and Strategic Growth for the English Caribbean, MasterCard International, Carl Gordon; and Country Manager, English Caribbean, MasterCard International, Dalton Fowles.