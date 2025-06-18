Excitement Builds as JCF Prepares to Unveil Game-changing Expo Experience

Excitement is building as the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) prepares to kick off its ‘Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0’ on Thursday (June 19).

Dubbed ‘the event not to be missed’, the Expo will feature knowledge pods and feedback kiosks as standout attractions.

Head of the JCF’s Police Emergency Communications Centre and Co-Chair of the Expo’s Productions, Programmes and Logistics Subcommittee, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gary Francis, told JIS News that the knowledge pods will offer 25-minute presentations designed to provide attendees with clarity and key information.

“About 25 persons can sit within an area specially provided for, to get specific information around topics like trafficking in persons, how to be safe [and] how to protect motor vehicles. So the Motor Vehicle Unit will be there, we’ll have persons with information from CISOCA (Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse)… upfront discussions with the subject matter experts,” he said.

SSP Francis pointed out that these knowledge pods will deepen public understanding of the processes involved in crime fighting.

“The expo is geared at not just empowering but educating. When you interact with the crime-scene investigators, persons will be leaving the expo knowing how to treat with a scene of crime, if they come upon one, to ensure that the evidence there is not tampered with, whether deliberately or otherwise. So, the exposition is geared to a multidimensional objective – educating, empowering, enlightening and entertaining,” he added.

Another key feature of the Expo is the JCF’s collection of real-time feedback on attendees’ experiences.

Head of the JCF’s Constabulary Communications Network (CCN), SSP Stephanie Lindsay, disclosed that attendee evaluations will be conducted via kiosks stationed inside the venues.

“We’ll be asking some very simple questions. Technologically aided [kiosks will be used]… we’ll be able to get instant feedback… [and it takes] less than a minute to do it,” SSP Lindsay said.

Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0 will be held from June 19 to 22 at the Montego Bay Community College and the National Arena in Kingston, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.