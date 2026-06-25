Excitement and Pride at Ocho Rios Primary School

There was a lot of excitement at the Ocho Rios Primary School in St. Ann on Monday (June 22) as students, parents and staff celebrated the outstanding performances in the 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

Speaking with JIS News, Principal, Suzette Barnes Wilson, expressed pride in the students’ achievements, noting that most pupils were placed at one of their preferred schools.

Highlighting several standout performances, she said that the results reflect the hard work of students, teachers, and families.

“Today we are seeing the results… our collective resolve and preparation paid off,” she noted.

Mrs. Barnes Wilson said that the school’s approach of combining strong academics with practical, technology-enabled learning, has prepared students to meet challenges head-on.

The Principal said that the PEP results will guide next year’s planning, with expanded counselling and guidance services to help students identify high school pathways aligned with their strengths and interests.

There will also be continued investment in teacher development, classroom resources, and digital literacy, along with stronger partnerships with high schools to ensure a smooth transition.

Parents welcomed the PEP outcomes with pride, with Ephraim Simpson, whose son got his first choice, Ferncourt High School, highlighting the benefits of the technology emphasis as students move to higher levels of study.

“The readiness programmes and the focus on information technology are paying off in tangible ways,” he said.

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, who also serves as Chairman of the school’s board, lauded the staff and families.

“We are very excited for our students,” he told JIS News, noting that this year’s results “are among the best we have ever had.”

“The students worked really hard and the results are here to show. Most of them got through to the schools of their choice and it’s excitement all around,” he pointed out.

“We are the largest primary school in the parish…a feeder school that has a track record of excellence. Ocho Rios Primary stands as a template for others striving to raise standards and outcomes for all students,” Mr. Belnavis added.

Ocho Rios Primary, which has a population of some 1,100 students, has earned a reputation for excellence that extends beyond the classroom.

The school blends rigorous academics with robust technology initiatives, including the establishment of a computer lab, positioning students to engage deeply with digital learning and project-based work.

The school has been off the shift system for nearly two years.