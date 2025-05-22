Exceptional Mothers Honoured by Kitson Town Civic Committee

Six exceptional mothers from Kitson Town in St. Catherine have been honoured for their contributions to the community by the Kitson Town Civic Committee (KTCC).

The women received the inaugural Miss Govie Motherhood Awards at a ceremony, held at the Guanaboa Vale Primary School on Sunday (May 18).

The event was held under the theme ‘Celebrate and Honour Mothers for their Love, Dedication, and Sacrifices’.

Recipients of the awards were Neka Johnson, Athlene Melisa Brown, June Gilbert, Sharon Morris, Clover Brown and Marjorie Ann-Marie Miller Jones.

Mrs. Miller Jones received an additional award after being named the ‘Mother of the Year’.

Founder and Chairman of the KTCC and JIS Journalist, Garfield Angus, who conceptualised the award, noted that it was named in honour of Miss Govie, a community mother who raised him and several children up until the time of her passing in 1982.

“Miss Govie was Godly and a great woman of love and care for children, especially children who needed motherly protection,” he shared.

The JIS Journalist noted that he and several other children in need were rescued by Miss Govie and nurtured by her.

“She did not have much but the little that she possessed was never too thin to ensure that we attended school and church. Her stern tenacity forced us not to envy but to live with the modest things that we had, because she believed that one day God would bless us in a way that we would have more than we could ever endeavour,” Mr. Angus said.

He emphasised that the Miss Govie Awards are meant to show appreciation for the mothers who double as community heroes, consistently shouldering the burden of childcare and moulding some of Jamaica’s best citizens.

In remarks on behalf of all the recipients, Mrs. Miller Jones said each of the recipients represents a unique story of motherhood filled with strength, sacrifice, faith, love, and resilience.

She thanked the KTCC for creating a platform that uplifts and honours mothers and for recognising the everyday heroes in the community.

“This award is not just for me. It is for every woman who has ever put her children, biological or non-biological first, who has stayed the course even when the road was hard, and who continues to give her best day after day,” Mrs. Miller Jones emphasised.