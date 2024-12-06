Every Jamaican Should Have Access to Accurate and Clear Information on Justice System

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane, says it is crucial that every Jamaican, regardless of their ability, have access to accurate and clear information on the justice system.

However, she noted that for many persons with disabilities, navigating the complexities of society, particularly the justice sector and its jargon and language barriers, this can be quite daunting.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking at the launch of a suite of simplified materials for persons with disabilities on legal aid services in Jamaica, on December 3 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The information materials are intended to make it easier for members of this community to interact with the justice system.

“This initiative was birthed to bridge the information gap. The materials are a response to these challenges. They are designed to provide simple, clear and accessible legal information in formats that are tailored to meet the diverse needs of persons with disabilities… ensuring that no one is left behind in the quest for justice,” the Permanent Secretary said.

She noted, also, that the initiative includes a public education component with stakeholders, including the police and members of the legal fraternity, who are guided on how to interact with these persons.

Materials developed include audio (voice over), visual (animations), and easy-to-read posters and flyers in simple language to improve accessibility to legal aid information and services by persons with disabilities.

The event was part of activities under the Canadian Government-funded SO-JUST Project, which aims to enhance the rights and access to justice for vulnerable communities, including persons with disabilities.

Programme Specialist Officer in Charge, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Stacy-Ann Tomlinson-Knox, said the initiative is a positive step forward in providing inclusion for all members of society and that no one is left behind in their pursuit of justice.

“The launch of information materials on legal aid services in Jamaica is more than the unveiling of a resource. It is a bold declaration that persons with disabilities deserve equitable access to information that empowers them to claim their rights, navigate legal systems and contribute meaningfully to our society,” she said.

Counsellor and Head of Development Cooperation, High Commission of Canada, Shehryar Sarwar, said access to justice is a fundamental human right, yet for many persons with disabilities, systemic barriers prevent them from fully enjoying this right.

“This barrier may be physical, such as physically inaccessible court houses, or procedure, such as complex legal language and lack of support navigating the justice system,” he outlined.

The educational materials were developed through funding provided by the Government of Canada and implemented by the UNDP, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and the Legal Aid Council (LAC).