Every Effort Being Made to Resolve Issues Affecting Tourism Workers – Minister Bartlett

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says every effort is being made to resolve issues affecting tourism workers.

Mr. Bartlett was speaking to journalists following the welcome ceremony for the inaugural Bahamasair flight from Nassau, Bahamas, to the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St. James, on Sunday (November 17).

“I want all our workers to appreciate that every effort is being made to resolve the issues that they may have at this time. We do recognise that there are 196 entities that employ workers in the tourism industry, each having their own system of management, cost arrangement and equal employment contract arrangement. So we must work it through, and we have to work it through together,” the Minister said.

Mr. Bartlett was responding to issues being raised by tourism workers at various hotels across Jamaica.

He implored all tourism entities to meet with their staff to sort out all the issues, to ensure that the sector returns to normalcy.

“We urge that this happens and that we bring a level of normalcy back to our operations. More importantly, we recognise that solutions are not had when we are poles apart, they are only had when we are together,” the Minister said.

Mr. Bartlett advised that he will be meeting with tourism workers over the next few weeks to ensure that entities have met with them and issues have been resolved.

“I will be out there with you… to make sure that the commitments that we are getting from our employers to have these consultations are met, and that the solutions are found,” the Minister said.

Bahamasair will make trips to SIA on Thursdays and Sundays.

Several dignitaries from both countries were in attendance to welcome the flight.