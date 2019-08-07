Events Begin to Recognise UN Decade For People of African Descent

The Jamaica 57 Independence Grand Gala, held at the National Stadium on Tuesday (August 6), was the start of the local activities, where Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, announced their commitment to work together to activate initiatives which form part of the declaration.

Prime Minister Holness said the activities will take place between August 6, 2019 and August 6, 2020.

Proclaiming this International Decade with the UN, the international community is recognising that people of African descent represent a distinct group whose human rights must be promoted and protected.

About 200 million people identifying themselves as being of African descent live in the Americas. Many millions more live in other parts of the world, outside of the African continent.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed 2015-2024 as the International Decade for People of African Descent (Resolution 68/237), citing the need to strengthen national, regional and international cooperation in relation to the full enjoyment of economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights by people of African descent, and their full and equal participation in all aspects of society.

As proclaimed by the General Assembly, the theme for the International Decade is: ‘People of African descent: recognition, justice and development’.

The objectives of the International Decade are to: promote respect, protection and fulfilment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by people of African Descent, as recognised in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; promote a greater knowledge of and respect for the diverse heritage, culture and contribution of people of African descent to the development of societies; and to adopt and strengthen national, regional and international legal frameworks according to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and to ensure their full and effective implementation.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, told JIS News that the year-long celebrations will highlight and commemorate the important contributions that people of African descent have made to the Jamaican society.

“We will have a travelling exhibition, which is curated by the National Council on Reparations, and it will speak to the atrocities. We will display a number of instruments that were used on our enslaved ancestors and it will speak to a public education programme that will educate the country on what reparations mean and what we are striving for,” Ms. Grange explained.

“In addition to that, we will have some celebratory activities, as well as some legacy projects,” she noted.