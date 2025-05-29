Eventide Home Memorial Day to Be Commemorated Annually

Cabinet has approved a submission for May 20 to be commemorated annually as a National Day of Remembrance for the 150 women who lost their lives in a fire at the Eventide Home in St. Andrew, on May 20, 1980.

The submission was made by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond Mckenzie.

In his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 28, Mr. McKenzie noted that the incident, which occurred 45 years ago, is the deadliest fire in the country’s history.

Although a National Day of Mourning was declared shortly after the Eventide fire, and the remains of the victims were interred in a grave at National Heroes’ Park, there has never been an official day to mark the incident.

“I took to Cabinet a submission, and the Cabinet has approved that submission. And once the consent is granted by His Excellency (the Governor-General)… annually… on the 20th of May, we will commemorate the lives of those who perished at the Eventide Home,” Mr. McKenzie outlined.

The Minister stated that the Local Government Ministry will take the responsibility of paying tribute to the fire victims.

“I’m not going to wait until next May for it to happen. Once we have declared it, we will take the necessary steps to start the ball rolling. The country should never forget what took place,” he maintained.

Mr. McKenzie pointed out that the day of commemoration will not be a public holiday, but rather a memorial observance.

“The same way we have wreath-laying on days of birthdays, it will be a similar event with the Ministry of Local Government, and we will coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport,” he explained.