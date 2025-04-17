Event Promoters and Organisers Urged to Apply Early for Fire-Safety Permits

Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford, is reminding event promoters and organisers to apply early for fire-safety permits.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Mr. Beckford noted that this is to ensure that all necessary inspections are done and safety measures are in place ahead of public gatherings.

He explained that once an application is submitted, the Fire Prevention Division conducts an inspection to assess the venue’s readiness and to identify any safety concerns.

“If there are deficiencies, we will recommend that corrective measures be taken. Before a permit is granted, a follow-up inspection is done to ensure those issues are addressed,” he told JIS News.

A permit is required for every event. Promoters and organisers are also required to provide an outline or floor plan of the venue, along with detailed plans about how the venue will be coordinated.

“We urge promoters not to wait until the last minute. Applying a day or two before the event puts everyone at risk and may result in the permit being denied. Applications should be submitted at least two weeks in advance, ideally a month before the event,” he emphasised.

The Commissioner also noted that public safety remains a priority for his organisation.

He is imploring event organisers and promoters to treat the fire-safety permit and its application process as critical parts of their event planning.