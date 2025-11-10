EU Provides Assistance Package to Jamaica Post Hurricane Melissa

The European Union (EU) has mobilised €2 million in emergency funding to help families in Jamaica impacted during the passage of Hurricane Melissa rebuild, restore basic services, and recover their livelihoods.

An additional €1.25 million will be allocated by the Union to support the Red Cross response in Cuba and Jamaica.

The announcement was made by European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Her Excellency, Hadja Lahbib, at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on Sunday (November 9).

It followed a meeting with Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Ambassador Audrey Marks.

Ambassador Marks, who was representing Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, expressed gratitude to the EU for its support in the aftermath of the hurricane.

“They are here, they are on the ground, they are delivering support in the areas of greatest need…field hospitals, generators, logistical tracking systems, and every type of supply that is needed by the most hard-hit communities in the parishes that are quite devastated at this time,” Ambassador Marks stated.

She noted that as Jamaica’s focus shifts from rescue and relief to rebuilding, the partnership with the EU will continue.

In her remarks, the EU Commissioner noted that the European Union closely monitored Hurricane Melissa and continues to mobilise support using all its response tools, including the Union Civil Protection Mechanism, Relief EU, humanitarian emergency funding, and ongoing projects through humanitarian partners.

“So far, six member states – France, Luxembourg, Spain, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands – have stepped up with concrete offers of assistance through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism following Jamaica’s request for assistance,” Ms. Lahbib stated.

She explained that this support includes clean water and sanitation kits, shelter, emergency equipment, tools, protective gear, a fully equipped emergency medical team with a field hospital and damage assessment.

“The EU Copernicus satellite system is producing detailed maps of the worst-hit areas in Jamaica, but also in Haiti and in Cuba. We are also organising EU humanitarian air bridge flights to deliver essential supplies to our partners on the front line,” the EU Commissioner detailed.

She emphasised that the Union stands ready to release EU emergency stocks if needed.

Ms. Lahbib noted that the EU has distributed 64 tonnes of aid including blankets, kitchen sets, shelter materials, and emergency toolkits to areas in need since the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“Many areas are still hard to reach, but our partners are doing their best to deliver aid fast…water, food, shelter, and basic services for those who lost everything,” she emphasised.

The Commissioner added that the EU will continue to work side by side with the authorities, Government ministers, EU member states, and humanitarian partners on the ground to make sure every family gets the help they need, and no one is left behind.

“No storm, no hurricane, no disaster can rip apart the solidarity between the European Union and the Caribbean,” she maintained.

The Commissioner also announced €2 million in support for Cuba and €1 million for Haiti, which were also impacted by Hurricane Melissa.