EU Delegation in Jamaica to Observe Europe Day May 9

The European Union (EU) Delegation in Jamaica will observe Europe Day on Friday, May 9 with a special reception to mark the occasion and the 50th anniversary of the Jamaica-EU partnership.

The event will take place at the EU Delegation’s office on Fairway Avenue in Kingston.

Guests will enjoy performances by Jamaican and European artistes and view a mini photographic exhibition showcasing significant milestones and achievements in the EU-Jamaica partnership over the past five decades.

Europe Day, observed annually on May 9, has its origin in the desire for peace and prosperity for the people of Europe and beyond.

It commemorates the legacy of former French Foreign Minister, Robert Schuman, who on May 9, 1950, proposed a form of cooperation that would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable, thereby paving the way for establishment of the European Union.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1975, the EU and Jamaica have collaborated on a wide range of initiatives to drive progress, such as poverty reduction, economic and infrastructure development, citizen security, climate resilience and environmental protection, justice reform, gender equality, and digital transformation.

European Union Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, told JIS News that her main objective is to strengthen the EU’s role in Jamaica as a comprehensive partner, beyond its traditional image as a development partner.

Dr. Askola, who began her four-year tenure in Jamaica in September, 2024, said that she will place greater emphasis on trade and investment relations, which, she believes, will benefit from an additional boost, and make use of the opportunities provided by the Economic Partnership Agreement and the EU’s Global Gateway investment initiative.

To further strengthen bilateral ties, Dr. Askola said that she will encourage more frequent high-level and senior-level visits and meetings between Jamaica and the EU.

She also expressed her commitment to deepening people-to-people connections and promoting cultural exchanges between the EU and Jamaica.

The Ambassador noted that during the first few months, she has been able to establish her relevance and visibility as the EU Ambassador in Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas, meet with key stakeholders, build networks and foster strong connections.

“I hope I have achieved this, at least in Jamaica. In the other two countries (Belize and The Bahamas) it has been more challenging without physical presence in those countries,” she added.