EU Continues to Prioritise Sustainable Development in the Caribbean

The European Union (EU) continues to prioritise sustainable development and innovation in the Caribbean, pledging strong support for initiatives that enhance the region’s resilience and competitiveness.

Speaking at the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) 2025 opening ceremony on Tuesday, July 29, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, in St. James, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Jamaica, Belize, and The Bahamas, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, highlighted the EU’s comprehensive approach to fostering growth across critical sectors.

“We are committed to helping build an investable, resilient and sustainable Caribbean. This commitment goes beyond words; it is backed by concrete initiatives and partnerships,” she said.

Dr. Askola emphasised the EU’s focus on accelerating digital transformation, green transition, and energy reforms, aimed at lowering electricity costs and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

“Our global gateway strategy mobilises development finance, private capital, and European expertise to boost investments that are transformative, innovative and sustainable. We use EU’s public finance as a de-risking instrument for projects that advance inclusive and sustainable growth,” she noted.

The EU’s support also extends to climate-smart infrastructure, transport logistics, and the empowerment of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), through innovation and skills development.

Trade and investment facilitation form key components of the EU’s efforts to enhance the Caribbean’s business environment and overall competitiveness.

Dr. Askola expressed confidence that the collaborative spirit evident at the CIF will lead to productive partnerships beneficial to both the Caribbean and European investors.

“We look forward to many effective collaborations that will prove profitable and contribute to the region’s sustainable future,” she said.

The forum, hosted by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Caribbean Export Development Agency, brings together regional and international stakeholders to explore investment opportunities aligned with the event’s theme, ‘Smart, Green, Connected’.