EU Commissioner Praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Response

European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Her Excellency Hadja Lahbib, has commended the Government for its response to citizens affected by Hurricane Melissa.

“I would like to acknowledge the remarkable resilience and leadership shown by the Government of Jamaica in responding to this crisis,” Ms. Lahbib stated during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday (November 9).

The briefing followed a meeting with Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Ambassador the Hon. Audrey Marks, to discuss hurricane relief efforts being undertaken by the European Union (EU) across the island.

The EU has mobilised €2 million in direct support to assist those affected by Hurricane Melissa, alongside an additional €1.25 million to bolster the Red Cross response in Jamaica and Cuba.

In her address, Ms. Lahbib praised the Government’s coordinated response to Hurricane Melissa, describing its efforts as commendable.

“This disaster did not destroy your courage or your determination to rebuild. The European Union stands with you in this dark hour, and we will stay with you through our long-standing commitment to the region,” she affirmed.

Ms. Lahbib further commended partner entities collaborating with the EU in Jamaica to deliver essential supplies to communities impacted by the hurricane.

“Their courage and dedication shine a light of hope. I want to pay tribute to their extraordinary work, their compassion, and their commitment to saving lives and reducing suffering,” she stated.