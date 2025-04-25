ETOC Reports 23% Implementation of Recommendations by JETC

The Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) is reporting 23 per cent progress in the implementation of the 365 recommendations contained in the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC) report.

This represents a one per cent increase over the last reporting period.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, advised that work has begun on 130 recommendations, 15 of which have been completed.

“Fifty new recommendations will be added in this new financial year. We have

reviewed those already and that will take us to 171 of the recommendations being actively pursued,” she shared.

Dr. Troupe was addressing Friday’s (April 25) ETOC Press Conference, held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew.

She further noted that the Mona School of Business’ comprehensive review of the Ministry is 40 per cent complete.

The entity was contracted to provide ETOC with recommendations that will lead to a modernised Ministry that is fit for purpose.

“They have done the desk review already and they have done a series of interviews across the Ministry and across other ministries to look at other structures –governance structures and how they work and what is the best fit – and they have submitted the second milestone to propose a new structure for the Ministry. That is going to be reviewed by our Minister and our technical team to provide feedback to the Mona School of Business, so they can continue with the consultancy,” Dr. Troupe explained.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that the process is expected to conclude in November.