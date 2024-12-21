ESP’s Christmas Treat (PHOTOS)

Photo: Rudranath Fraser

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (third left), joins in the handover of a care package to Debby Hamilton (right) holding her grandson, Jahlani Riley at the Early Stimulation Programme’s (ESP) annual Christmas treat held on Thursday (December 19) at the entity’s main office, located at 95 Hanover Street, Kingston. (From left) are Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings; Human Resource Manager, KPMG, International Limited, Trudy Jones-Campbell; and Director of the ESP, Antonica Gunter Gayle. The ESP hosted activities at its facilities across Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Thomas, Portland, St. Catherine, and St. James.