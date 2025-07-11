ESP Celebrates 74 Graduates with Disabilities Transitioning to Primary School

Seventy-four students with diverse disabilities have successfully completed the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP), gaining the skills and support needed to transition confidently into primary-level education.

Of the 74 graduates, 56 will transition to primary-level special education institutions, while 18 have been successfully integrated into the mainstream school system.

Addressing the annual graduation ceremony on Wednesday (July 9) at the Apostolic Church of Jamaica, Bethel Temple, in downtown Kingston, State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, commended the students and their families for their resilience, and praised the unwavering commitment of the ESP staff.

“We mark a major milestone in the lives of 74 remarkable children and their families. These are children who, when they first entered the programme, were facing significant challenges – physical, intellectual, and developmental. But through the unwavering support of their families, the dedicated work of the ESP team, and the resilience that lies within every child, we are witnessing what many thought was impossible,” he said.

Dr. Dunn emphasised that the Early Stimulation Programme’s mission is grounded in the belief that no child should be “defined or limited by their challenges”.

“With the right care, therapy and support, every child can discover their abilities to reach new heights,” he said, describing the programme as “a celebration of courage, perseverance and hope”.

Dr. Dunn further noted the Ministry’s commitment to expanding access to early intervention services, enhancing facilities, increasing training opportunities, and advocating for the rights of children with disabilities across education, healthcare, and social services.

“Our aim is to ensure that every child has a chance to thrive and to succeed. Every intervention changes the trajectory of a child’s life, not only helping them develop the skills needed for school but also building confidence, independence, and the chance to participate fully in society,” he said.

The State Minister also praised the parents for their tireless devotion, adding that “your children’s achievements are a direct reflection of your love, advocacy and perseverance”.

“Your support and hard work have not gone unnoticed. You have shown the world what it means to be a champion for your child,” Dr. Dunn added.

In a heartfelt message to the graduates, he reminded them of their worth and potential: “You are important. You have a bright future ahead. Dream boldly, work hard, and know that you have a community that believes in you.”

For his part, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Deputy Country Representative, Mohammad Mohiuddin, also commended the programme, noting that it demonstrates “the power of public investment”, highlighting the importance of early intervention in shaping inclusive communities.

“This exercise demonstrates the power of public investment, where the returns are being realised and will multiply. To the young ones who are moving forward, we are proud of you,” he stated.

The ESP, administered by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in collaboration with UNICEF and other partners, remains the only publicly funded programme for young children with disabilities in Jamaica.

Its continued success underscores the importance of early intervention in shaping a more inclusive future for all Jamaican children.