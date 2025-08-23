EOJ Urges Proper Conduct on Election Day

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is urging electors to maintain proper conduct at polling stations on election day.

The plea comes as Jamaicans prepare to go to the polls to cast their ballots in the upcoming general election on September 3.

Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, told JIS News that polling stations are not spaces for disruption, emphasising the importance of voter compliance and order.

“When you are at the polling station, you are not to campaign… the law does not allow for campaigning to take place. Therefore you should not be encouraging anybody in the line to vote a particular way,” he said.

Mr. Brown further emphasised the importance of elector adherence to the guidelines issued by presiding officers who, he noted, are tasked with overseeing the voting process within the polling stations.

“We ask persons to remain calm, remain patient and listen to the instructions of the presiding officer and abide by [them],” he stated.

Voters are also being reminded that the use of cell phones or similar devices within polling stations is strictly prohibited.

“The process of voting must be secret. You should not be disclosing your preference for a particular candidate to anybody within the polling station. It is based on a system of secrecy, in terms of how you so exercise your franchise,” the Director of Elections maintained.

He also pointed out that while electors will not be denied the opportunity to cast their ballot if they turn up at polling stations wearing party colours, they should avoid clothing that promotes a candidate.

“Our preference is that you come in a neutral colour; but you won’t be turned back if you wear your party colours. However, we urge you not to wear any garment that has any written slogans or photograph of a candidate on it. If you just simply wear the colour of the party, you won’t be prevented from entering or casting your ballot,” Mr. Brown explained.

The Director further urged electors not to loiter on the premises after casting their vote.

“As soon as you enter the polling station and you complete the process of voting then we urge electors to vacate the compound and return home or work and await the results in the afternoon,” Mr. Brown urged.