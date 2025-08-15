EOJ Advanced in Election Preparations

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that it is “fairly advanced” in the preparations for the upcoming General Election set for Wednesday (September 3).

In an interview with JIS News, Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, said that the team is about to complete the identification of all election day workers and “we are going to finish our training in a couple of days”.

“We have identified all our polling stations for this election and we are using roughly 7,250 polling stations, which is a significant increase over the number that we had in the local government election last year,” he informed.

“We have identified our nomination centres, we have identified their counting centres,” he added, noting that this was done before the announcement of the election date.

With Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announcing the nomination and election dates, the EOJ has moved into another phase of its preparation.

This involves the printing of the ballots and the voters’ list that will be used on election day, along with other printing activities, and to finalise the distribution of supplies across the island.

“So, we are pretty advanced and we should complete [the preparations] and be ready for September 3,” Mr. Brown said.