Environmental Stewardship is Not Optional – G-G

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has called on Jamaicans to exercise environmental stewardship.

Environmental stewardship is about actively using and protecting natural resources, ensuring their long-term sustainability.

“The theme, ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, with its rallying cry, ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’, is both timely and urgent. Environmental stewardship is not optional. It is a sacred duty. To care for creation is to honour the creator,” he said

Custos of St. Catherine, Hon. Icylin Golding, read the Governor-General’s message during the National Workers’ Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Church Service, held on Sunday (May 18) at Portmore Holiness Christian Church in St. Catherine.

He added that the church has a vital role to lead with conscience, to inspire action and to remind Jamaicans that service to others and stewardship of Jamaica land are acts of faith.

Meanwhile, he shared that as Jamaica marks Workers’ Week and Labour Day, it is more than commemorating history.

“We give thanks. We honour the dignity of labour, the strength of our people and the enduring belief that united we can build a just and prosperous nation,” he said.

The Governor-Genal noted that the struggles of the 1938 labour unrest were not merely protests, but a national awakening.

“Brave Jamaicans from all walks of life stood for justice, dignity and the right to be heard. Their sacrifices laid the foundation for the freedoms we now cherish. Today, we are called to honour that legacy, not only through symbolic acts, but by advancing fairness in our workplaces, instilling respect for labour in our children, and protecting the very land our forebears tilled and treasured,” he said.

The Governor-General thanked all workers – the strength of the nation – and called on God to bless them.