Environment Minister Underscores Wetlands’ Value to Jamaica’s Resilience

As Jamaica prepares to observe World Wetlands Day 2026 on February 2, Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, has emphasised the critical role of wetlands in safeguarding the nation’s environment, livelihoods, and climate resilience.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Wednesday (January 28), Minister Samuda noted that wetlands are deeply woven into Jamaica’s identity and resilience.

He added that World Wetlands Day will provide an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s relationship with its wetlands, under the global theme ‘Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage’.

“We often describe Jamaica as the land of wood and water, but a more appropriate description could really be a land of wetlands and forests. If you ever had the chance to fly over Jamaica at a low altitude, you see just how much of our land is covered with beautiful streams, rivers, wetlands and tree canopy,” the Minister informed JIS News.

He noted that national attention on environmental protection intensified following Hurricane Melissa, which he described as the worst hurricane in Jamaica’s recorded history.

The event underscored both the protective value of healthy wetlands and the risks posed by degraded or altered ecosystems.

In this regard, Minister Samuda emphasised that Jamaica has witnessed both the vital importance of healthy wetlands for livelihoods and protection, as well as the adverse impacts when these ecosystems are degraded.

“When you understand the geography of Jamaica, you understand that we have a significant amount of water beneath the surface. When wetlands expand during extreme rainfall, they remind us that they can reclaim the land they once occupied,” he disclosed.

The Minister cited recent flooding in areas such as Manchester, St. Ann, and other low‑lying communities as evidence that climate change and historical wetland alteration continue to shape settlement patterns and impact livelihoods.

“Our wetlands are truly a part of who we are as a people, a part of our heritage,” Mr. Samuda underscored, noting that “we engage with them, not only by enjoying their beauty but through economic activities such as fisheries and tourism”.

He highlighted St. Elizabeth and Negril as examples of communities whose livelihoods and international appeal are directly tied to the health of their wetlands.

“If you travel through Middle Quarters in St. Elizabeth, you see areas heavily dependent on fisheries. Anyone who enjoys the beauty of Negril must understand that it is wetlands that create the ecosystem stability, allowing Seven Mile Beach to remain the world-renowned location that it is. Everything works together,” Minister Samuda stated.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to environmental protection, noting Jamaica’s long-standing pledge to safeguard 30 per cent of its landmass and marine environment – a target that was elevated to a global agreement at the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 16) in Colombia.

“For wetlands, this means that many of our sensitive ecosystems will enjoy legal protection under the Natural Resources Conservation Act (NRCA), the Wildlife Protection Act and the Forest Act,” the Minister said.

Mr. Samuda also highlighted concrete actions already taken, including the legal protection of the Black River Lower Morass two years ago and similar measures in Great Bay, St. Elizabeth, with further wetland protections to be announced later this year.

“Today is a day for reflection on where we are in the management of our wetlands, the beauty they possess and the ecological health we must maintain. It is also a day to acknowledge that the Government of Jamaica is taking wetland protection seriously and is moving decisively to strengthen that protection” the Minister said.

World Wetlands Day is observed annually to raise awareness of the importance of wetlands and to promote actions for their conservation and sustainable use.

The Ministry, through the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), will commemorate World Wetlands Day with a series of media interviews featuring members of the National Ramsar Committee, aimed at increasing public awareness of the importance of wetlands and the need for their protection.

In addition, NEPA will collaborate with key stakeholders, including the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) and the Sagicor Foundation, to carry out mangrove clean‑up and rehabilitation activities in St. Elizabeth, as part of ongoing efforts to restore and preserve critical wetland ecosystems.

With a major focus on the Black River Lower Morass Protected Area for this year’s observance, NEPA will conduct outreach visits to two schools in the area as part of its public education programme, promoting wetland awareness, traditional knowledge, and environmental stewardship among students.